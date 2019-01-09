Have a say in the future of the college

STEP FORWARD: Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar, Cotton Growers Association representative Aaron Keily, Shadow Agricultural Minister Tony Perrett and Ian Burnett, from AgForce, at the Emerald Agricultural College.

APPLICATIONS are now open for three positions in the team overseeing the transition of the Queensland Agricultural Training Colleges (QATC).

Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the Project Management Office (PMO) would lead the consultation and transition process for QATC students, staff and facilities over the next year.

"Our intention is for the PMO to be operational in the coming weeks, which is why we are currently advertising for a director and two liaison officers,” he said. "These are full-time positions with the Director to be based in Longreach and the liaison officers to be based in Longreach and in Emerald.”

Mr Furner said PMO staff would work with local stakeholders to reinvigorate vocational education, training and skilling in the state's central west.

"PMO officers will spend significant time in the region working with QATC, local government, other stakeholders and the community as we move forward,” he said.

"This will involve identifying economic development opportunities and ensuring the best use of QATC's facilities.”

For more information or to apply, visit smartjobs.qld .gov.au. Applications close on Friday, January 18.