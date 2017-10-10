Have fun with bubbles, bling

LADIES NIGHT: Last years Sip and Style organising committee members plan on making the 2017 event even better.

A GRAND night of luxury and elegance is set to hit the Central Highlands later this month.

Ladies of Clermont and the surrounding regions are gearing up for the third annual Sip & Style Ladies Night.

Held as a major fundraiser, the event will be held to support Clermont Kindy and Daycare.

The urgent need for such major fundraising events was realised in 2015, when a routine review from the Office of Early Childhood Education and Care rated the centre below standard for its outdoor play areas.

However, all other criteria in the centre were rated as meeting or exceeding expectations.

With a small number of volunteers, and a stronger focus on many fundraising events, efforts were put into action with the Sip and Style Ladies Night being the biggest of the fundraisers.

The inaugural event in 2015 raised $12,000; in 2016 the fundraising total reached more than $17,000 and more than $12,000 was spent at local businesses for the event.

Isaac Regional Council Australia Day Awards saw the 2016 Sip and Style event nominated for Event of the Year and the organising committee also received a Group Achievement Medallion for the event.

Since the surge in fundraising efforts, there have been many improvements at the centre including three new playgrounds.

The new resources at the centre are thanks to the Sip and Style events, grant funding and support from local businesses, large and small.

The final and largest playground area needing to be upgraded is the pre-kindy area, which requires more than $100,000 to be completed.

The Sip and Style event will be hosted at the Theresa Creek Dam Water Sports Club area, and is the first of the cocktail parties to be held under the stars.

The theme for this year has been announced as Bubbles and Bling.

Anyone planning to attend the event is encouraged to pull out their best cocktail attire and add some of their best and brightest bling.

It will be a night for all the women in the region to have fun, dress up, and let the bright bling shine among the stars.

An exciting and new touch for this year's event is the Inspired Hair Show, where the women of Luxe Lounge and JD's Hair Affair will showcase a collection of hair artistry inspired by Bubbles and Bling.

Each guest will receive a surprise gift, free drink on arrival, canapés and dessert, unlimited access to a photo booth, live entertainment and free buses to and from the main street of Clermont.

The night of glamour will be held on Saturday, October 14, from 6pm through to midnight.

Tickets for the event are available for $80, but don't waste any time as tonight is the last chance to buy tickets.

As with previous years, the event is set to be a truly wonderful night.

So, round up your mothers, sisters and all the girlfriends, for an opportunity to dress up and let your hair down, as you enjoy a night of bling and bubbles under the stars with the goal of raising money for the kindy and daycare.

For more information about the event, visit the Facebook page, Sip and Style.