Dr Chris Brown at the 60th TV Week Logie Awards at The Star Gold Coast. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning
TV

Chris Brown thrown by personal question on HYBPA

by Andrew Bucklow
25th Sep 2018 10:00 AM

DR CHRIS Brown won't be too happy with Celia Pacquola after last night's episode of Have You Been Paying Attention?

The hilarious stand-up comedian unwittingly started a campaign for the TV vet to be the next Bachelor.

Brown filled in for Tom Gleisner as host of the Network Ten quiz show last night and did a brilliant job.

But after telling the panellists that he is "40, still single with no children", Pacquola asked a question that sparked an immediate campaign on social media.

 

Dr Chris Brown hosted Have You Been Paying Attention last night.
"Would you do The Bachelor?" she asked Brown.

As the studio audience erupted in cheers and applause, Brown shook his head and said, "No, no, let's not start that."

"They must have asked you to do it," Pacquola continued.

"No I wouldn't, I really wouldn't," Brown said.

Ed Kavalee chipped in and joked, "You could bring an actual Honey Badger on with you."

But the TV vet was adamant.

"I cannot think of anything worse than having your whole life ripped apart," he said. "I mean it's very similar to this show."

Brown is notoriously private about his dating life, telling TV Week earlier this year: "I've never been that guy going around boasting, especially about who I'm dating.

"My attitude is that the people closest to me know everything that's going on. They're the ones who count, and if other people want to speculate that's up to them."

Despite making it clear he'd never go on The Bachelor, Have You Been Paying Attention? viewers were all for the idea and took to social media to urge Network Ten to make it happen.

 

 

 

