Menu
Login
Georgia Hill, 14, went missing from the Northern Rivers on August 23.
Georgia Hill, 14, went missing from the Northern Rivers on August 23. NSW Police
Breaking

Have you seen Georgia? Teen missing since last week

28th Aug 2018 4:20 PM

POLICE have appealed for assistance in finding a teen missing from the Far North Coast.

Georgia Hill, 14, has been reported as a missing person.

She disappeared from Lismore on August 23.

Police said it's possible she is in the Byron Bay or Brunswick Heads areas.

Anyone in contact with Georgia has been urged to ask her to make contact with the closest police station.

If you know where she is, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police reference is E71112984.

georgia hill missing person
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Laps to show support

    Laps to show support

    News Emerald SES continues to show support for the Central Highlands Relay for Life and encourage others too.

    Recreating sound of the Eagles

    Recreating sound of the Eagles

    News The Ultimate Eagles Experience makes its way to Capella this weekend

    Local members comment on change of leadership

    Local members comment on change of leadership

    News Local LNP members have responded to the leadership change.

    Local Partners