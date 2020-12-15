Menu
A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing from Rockhampton. Picture: QPS
Breaking

HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Police search for missing girl

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
15th Dec 2020 1:50 PM | Updated: 2:07 PM

POLICE are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Rockhampton at the weekend.

The girl was last seen when she left a Gracemere address with other teens about 3pm on December 12.

Police have received unconfirmed information the girl may have travelled to Mackay with a 33-year-old woman and 14-year-old girl, and possibly travelled using a bus service.

She is described as caucasian, about 160cm tall with a slim build, green eyes and long blonde/brownish hair.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, tie dye shirt, bucket hat and Adidas sneakers.

 

Anyone who has seen the girl or has information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002564006

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

