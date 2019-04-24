Menu
Login
Scott Saville hasn't been seen since April 12.
Scott Saville hasn't been seen since April 12. Queensland Police
News

Missing man: Have you seen Scott?

Caitlan Charles
by
24th Apr 2019 8:14 AM

POLICE are concnered for the welfare of a 40-year-old man who was last seen at a Mackay beach earlier this month.

Scott Saville, aged 40, was last seen at the beach near Mackay Harbour on Friday April 12 and was last heard from on April 20.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

Scott is described as Caucasian, 175 cm tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Saville or has any idea of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

mackay harbour missing missing man scott saville
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Region can't lose ag colleges, say MPs

    Region can't lose ag colleges, say MPs

    News UPDATE: Labor's Zac Beers responds to MP's education claims.

    'People are losing hope'

    'People are losing hope'

    News KAP says college must remain open.

    Man honours fallen soldiers

    Man honours fallen soldiers

    News Video pays tribute to the Anzacs.

    Races coincide with festival

    Races coincide with festival

    News Easter means a huge weekend for racing.