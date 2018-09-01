Menu
Login
POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Stanthorpe.
POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Stanthorpe. QPS Media
Breaking

Have you seen this missing teenager?

by Michael Nolan
1st Sep 2018 9:14 AM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Stanthorpe.

The girl was last seen at 2.30pm, Friday August 31, in McGlew Street and has not contacted family since.

She is described as slim build, olive complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are appealing for the girl or anyone with further information to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1801617208

child safety crime missing child queensladn police service stanthorpe
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Call for special school

    Call for special school

    News Two Emerald mothers think there is a big call for a special school.

    Laugh stress away

    Laugh stress away

    News Helping women across the region to relieve stress through laughter.

    Partnership earns praise

    Partnership earns praise

    News Central Highlands Ag initiative earns national honour.

    'Tumour won't stop me'

    'Tumour won't stop me'

    News Nothing can rain on her cattle parade.

    Local Partners