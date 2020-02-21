Have your say at youth skate jam

YOUR SAY: The skate jam is an opportunity for people to voice their opinions.

YOUTH and parents are invited to have their say on planned improvements to Springsure skate park next weekend.

Hosted by Central Highlands Regional Council’s youth team, the event is free and includes prizes and pizza.

It is an opportunity for people to voice their opinions on the skate park’s improvements, with $100,000 of council’s capital budget allocated to upgrades of the facility.

Council’s General Manager Communities John McDougall said initial talks were about constructing a new pump track, but feedback from a group of 23 parents highlighted the need for shade, irrigation, seating and fencing.

“With the feedback we’ve gathered so far, we believe it’s important to get the basics right first and look at the pump track again in the future,” he said.

“The pump track would take up the entire budget without bringing any of the improvements highlighted by parents and youth so far.”

Council’s project manager will be attending the skate jam event to hear thoughts and opinions of young people using the skate park and their parents’.

The skate jam will be at the Springsure skate park on February 28 from 4pm to 6pm.