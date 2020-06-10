Have your say on Isaac’s planning scheme

REGION’S FUTURE: Isaac Regional Council is inviting new community comment on its proposed planning scheme.

THE council is one step closer to finalising its proposed planning scheme, with several changes made as a result of ongoing community consultation.

The proposed Isaac Region Planning Scheme has been opened to further consultation after being reviewed to incorporate the outcomes of five rounds of community engagement.

Changes have incorporated coastal hazard impacts and other matters raised relating to zoning in Moranbah, and policy changes regarding density in residential zones.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the proposed scheme set out the vision for how Isaac’s 17 unique communities and rural areas should grow in the next 20 years.

“As a result of amalgamation in March 2008, we are presently operating under three planning schemes representative of the three former shire council areas,” she said.

“To help us move forward together as a region, it’s important to have one planning scheme that reflects the needs and aspirations of Isaac.”

Mrs Baker said the proposed planning scheme would assist in shaping the region’s future.

“If you own a property or business in the Isaac region, if you live, work or holiday here, the draft planning scheme shall affect you,” she said.

“The draft planning scheme will impact on what you can do with your property and what others around you can do.”

Residents, businesses and commercial industries are encouraged to provide their submissions on the draft document.

The proposed Isaac Region Planning Scheme is set to replace the current Belyando, Broadsound and Nebo planning schemes. It is also intended to apply to the area currently included in the Moranbah Priority Development Area Development Scheme, once revoked by the Queensland Government.

Click here to review the proposed scheme.

Make a submission through speakup.isaac.qld.gov.au or email records@isaac.qld.gov.au with Planning Scheme Submission in the subject line.

The consultation period closes on Monday, July 6.