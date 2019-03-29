Having a yarn for health

BROTHERS IN ARMS: Andrew Doyle and Fabian Parsons are here to listen.

BROTHERS IN ARMS: Andrew Doyle and Fabian Parsons are here to listen. Taylor Battersby

THE Nogoa Natives indigenous football club, together with Central Queensland Indigenous Development Emerald, are kicking off the creation of a safe space for men to "laugh, talk, have a yarn” and organise a few fishing trips.

Nogoa Natives founder and group organiser Andrew Doyle said as the men's group became known and attracted more people, they would decide on a name for themselves.

"I believe that when you get together as men and have a yarn it's a different kind of conversation than if it was a chat with someone else,” he said.

Mr Doyle said the group would be for indigenous and non-indigenous men in the community and would aim to give them a chance to help each other with any "struggles” they might be facing, as well as simply enjoying time together.

"The group is to help get the community strengthened,” he said.

"And it's for younger males too - they can listen to what the older ones have gone though and maybe they'll hear about how they have come through something.”

Mr Doyle said he hoped the benefits of the group would be far-reaching in the community and would include improved mental health by providing men and young men people to talk to, others to look up to and role models in their community.

"The older men will be able to pass their knowledge on - that's how we pass our culture on, by word of mouth,” he said.

Mr Doyle said the group would meet once a month and in the future once a fortnight if desired.

"We don't have to talk abut the bad stuff, we can talk about the good stuff too,” he said.

"It's about building connections. Maybe they can also go fishing - it won't just be sitting around and talking.”

Mr Doyle said men in rural communities were at risk of feeling isolated, not engaging with others and suffering ill mental health.

"They think they can do it all by themselves when there is help out there for them,” he said.