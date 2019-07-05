Having a yarn for health

WHEN it comes to mental health, there is one question that crops up again and again - how can we encourage men to reach out and ask for help?

One movement which is gaining traction is The Man Walk, a free, informal walking group which encourages men to meet up regularly and talk about what's on their mind.

Sebastian Stiegler, who decided to set up his own Man Walk called Emerald Men's Walks and Yarns, said the idea was to give men a place to "link up” and "get out of their own heads”.

"Especially for fellas who are feeling alone and just want to get some stuff off their chest or they want to hang out with people because sometimes it's a bit tough for men to reach out and ask someone to hang out with them,” Mr Stiegler said.

"They don't necessarily have to talk about the way they're feeling straight away. It might just be they can come down and get out of their own heads and just talk about anything they want, really.”

Men's mental health is an issue close to Mr Stiegler's heart, as when he was 14, he lost a family member to suicide.

"I wish that he'd spoken to someone or had somewhere to go,” Mr Stiegler said.

Mr Stiegler said when it came to talking about mental health, many men might feel embarrassed.

"...It might be just embarrassing to talk about it or sometimes they think that old adage, 'Oh, I'm the man, I'm tough and I've got to get through it,” he said.

"It's just trying to break that down and let men know it's okay to... get out of that comfort zone and stop hiding behind that wall or that old adage, 'We're men, we can get through it by ourselves'.

Since starting the group, Mr Stiegler has had a lot of support from the community.

"... A lot of people are really keen and happy that they do have that (the group) there,” Mr Stiegler said.

"Whether I get one person to come down or I get 20, I think it's more the fact that I just want it (the group) there for people who are feeling alone and they just have an option to get down and see people and talk to people.

"Everyone has their own struggles and groups like this can only be a good thing to help them overcome these battles and especially to let women and men know they don't have to fight this stuff by themselves either.”

Emerald Men's Walks and Yarns meets every Saturday at 7.30am at the new playground in Emerald Botanic Gardens (Opal St entrance).

Visit the 'Emerald Men's Walks and Yarns' Facebook page for more information.