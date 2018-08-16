Hay runs delivering hope to CQ farmers

HAY RUN: Warrick Ryan, Sandy Loudon, Lindy Loudon, Stewart Clay and Heather Webb have taken supplies to struggling farmers.

SPRINGSURE local Warrick Ryan took to the road at 4am last Friday to deliver two road trains - one full of hay and another full of food - to two struggling families past Jericho.

Mr Ryan, who runs Ryan Grain Services, said it went well.

"The first farmer was there on his own,” he said.

"We unloaded the one trailer of hay and half of the groceries and helped him put it in his house.

"One of the ladies made some homemade cakes so we ended up having smoko and a cup of tea with him, he was very grateful.

"I heard him ring his wife and tell her not to bring any groceries home because there was a mountain of stuff.”

Mr Ryan made his way to the next family, who he said were "not in a good place at all”.

"They've only got six weeks of water left,” he said.

"The farmer had three busted ribs and a chest infection - they're doing it very tough out there.

"We unloaded everything and spent a little bit of time with them having a yarn, because a lot of times that's what they really need, just a bit of moral support.

"I'll give them a call in the next couple of days to see how they are going.”

He said the families were very grateful for the donations.

"If you can't make it rain, hopefully you can give them a bit of hope,” he said.

"Even just seeing that people care that they're going through a hard time and want to lend them a helping hand.

"It's a bit hard to walk past someone when they are down and out. Even to just have a yarn - someone different for them to talk to.

"They can't leave their property and they're looking at the same thing every day.

"It gets people down because that's their livelihood going down the sink.”