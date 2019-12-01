Menu
David Warner of Australia bows as he leaves the field unbeaten on 335 not out during day two of the second Test Match between Australia and Pakistan at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Saturday, November 30, 2019. (AAP Image/Scott Barbour) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FRO
Cricket

Haydos welcomes ‘street fighter’ Warner to elite list

by Robert Craddock
1st Dec 2019 11:37 AM
Matthew Hayden saw a sweet symmetry in having a left-handed "streetfighter'' who changed the game join him on one of Australia's most cherished cricket lists.

"I think he's bloody great,'' Hayden said from Brisbane after David Warner's 335 not out against Pakistan became the second highest Australian Test score behind Hayden's 380 against Zimbabwe.

"He is such a remarkable talent. The thing that I like about him is that he is not a goody two shoes hero. He is a street fighter.

Take a bow David Warner, that was some knock!
"We need that sort of hero. He works his arse off. He gets the job done.''

Hayden would have had no problems had Warner beaten his record and enjoyed the fact that two left-handed openers sit at the top of the tree.

"I have always been a big Davey Warner fan. Someone who works as hard as he does and carries such brilliant energy at the crease deserves it.

"I think we both tried to change the game. I like his heart on his sleeve approach to his cricket. He is not a robot.

"He might give you a bit of a prickle once in a while but that is what makes him special.

"I was talking to someone at grade cricket today and said that Adelaide is probably the only venue left in Australia where you could break the 380 because a lot of them are very big but in Adelaide you can still get good access to the boundaries."

 

Matthew Hayden kisses his bat after his incredible knock of 380 back in 2003.
The day was a significant one for Hayden because his son Tom scored his first 50 playing for Bulimba in junior club cricket.

"(Warner's) record is great," said Hayden.

"He averages 60 at home where he is so dynamic and like a lot of openers can battle overseas where conditions are more challenging.

"I watched a lot of his innings today and he kept up that strike rate of around 70 which is another great thing about is batting''.

