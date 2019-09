PREVENTION: QFES will work with Isaac Regional Council to carry out hazard reduction burns at Moranbah.

HAZARD reduction burns will take place in Moranbah this weekend to reduce the risk of bushfires.

Isaac Regional Council and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services will conduct a hazard reduction burn on the eastern side of Moranbah, behind Lambert Drive.

The burn will take place tomorrow and Saturday and QFES have warned that smoked may affect the area.