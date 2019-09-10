Menu
Login
TV

‘He couldn’t have handled that worse’

by Bella Fowler
10th Sep 2019 8:54 AM

 

Tensions ran high during Monday's episode of The Block as the fiery stoush between Scott Cam and couple Mitch and Mark continued to play out.

On Sunday night, Mitch and Mark blew up at the host for continually referring to their upstairs living area as a "party room", implying he was making a pointed judgment about their lifestyle.

The thinly-veiled accusation resulted in an uncomfortable exchange in which Cam maintained he was merely delivering feedback by the judges who had praised contestants El'ise and Matt for designing their bedroom away from the "noisy people" next door.

While the explosive segment ended with Mitch saying he wished to put the argument to bed, footage aired tonight of him unleashing further on the host, saying Scott Cam should "Go f**k himself".

 

 

Mitch launched an explicit tirade against Scott Cam backstage after last night’s episode. Picture: Channel 9.
Mitch launched an explicit tirade against Scott Cam backstage after last night’s episode. Picture: Channel 9.

"By 2019 homophobic innuendos are f***ing not on," a furious Mitch told Cairns couple Tess and Luke backstage.

"F***ing done with comments from people like him, aimed at people like me. Go f**k yourself," he exclaimed before storming off.

Tonight, Cam hit back, telling the couple he was offended by their implications, explaining what he described as a "miscommunication".

Approaching the couple to "clear the air" after their "dust up", Cam said: "I want to make it clear when I say and when the judges say you're designing a home for people like you - they're referring to cashed up empty nesters like me and my wife, like you guys, like some of our friends who are in their 50s - that's who we're referring to.

"It's a bit concerning," he continued. "Nothing could be further from the truth if you thought we were just referring to something about sexuality or gay couples, that is absolutely not the case," Cam assured the couple.

The Block's Scott Cam was “concerned” by what Mitch and Mark had implied in Sunday’s episode. Picture: Channel 9.
The Block's Scott Cam was “concerned” by what Mitch and Mark had implied in Sunday’s episode. Picture: Channel 9.

Mark responded, "You and I had joked about it being a 'party house', that it's about people partying, going out, late nights and I said no we don't do that anymore … There was that connection made, but I understand now and I accept what you're saying."

Cam reiterated that he meant nothing of the sort, telling the couple he was "flabbergasted" as to why they were so upset, but was sorry they felt that way.

Mitch and Mark listened respectfully to Cam’s explanation, but didn’t apologise for blowing up at him in Sunday night’s episode. Picture: Channel 9.
Mitch and Mark listened respectfully to Cam’s explanation, but didn’t apologise for blowing up at him in Sunday night’s episode. Picture: Channel 9.

Mark seemed to accept the apology, but that wasn't the end of it.

On further discussing the couple's house design, Cam pointed out that having what the couple describe as a "service kitchen" in a living area would in fact make it an entertainment space.

"A kitchen that wraps around the room to service the living area with a bar area and food service points … You keep saying this is not the party house, which we're not going to call it anymore … " the host began before Mitch interjected; "It's an entertaining space."

The conversation ended with a frustrated Cam adding, "By the way, I know things were said about me, with regard to my character about you guys, and I don't accept that. I was offended and I was expecting you to say sorry once I explained it, but you didn't say sorry you said 'thank you'," he said, before storming off the building site.

Cam was ‘offended’ that he did not receive an apology from the couple. Picture: Channel 9.
Cam was ‘offended’ that he did not receive an apology from the couple. Picture: Channel 9.

Muttering to his partner, Mark said simply, "Oh well," to which Mitch responded, "Whoops."

The episode also included a compilation of times the seasoned house flippers had used the words "party room" or "party house" themselves.

Mitch and Mark had previously called their house an "entertainer's home" for "cashed up empty nesters like us", with Mitch adding excitedly in one episode, "party party party".

They had also told builders the room upstairs was for parties when discussing their floorplan.

Cam's comments - and the couple's reaction - have been the topic of fierce debate on social media, with many viewers agreeing the boys deserved an apology for what they saw as homophobic remarks.

Last night, viewers were again divided about who was in the wrong:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Stories

editors picks scott cam the block

Top Stories

    Hands-on learning at Tieri 'mining classroom'

    Hands-on learning at Tieri 'mining classroom'

    News Coalmining team brings the class to Tieri to learn about mining equipment

    Explode with colour at school event

    Explode with colour at school event

    News Colour Fun Event fundraiser for Middlemount

    Police start social media trial

    Police start social media trial

    News Using 'powerful' way to spread information to region

    'Process' to guide college closure

    'Process' to guide college closure

    News The future of agricultural college in Emerald remains undecided