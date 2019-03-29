He let it grow, then he let it go

Logan was relieved to finally shave his hair and help fund the search for a cure for cancer.

THIS time last year nine-year-old Logan Jenkins, of Clermont, was sporting an enviable mullet down the back of his head.

However after spending the past 12 months growing all of his hair - a mission that included battling nits and putting up with long locks in the heat - he's had it all shaved off and raised more than $3100 for The Leukaemia Foundation.

His mother, Candice, said her son had "a heart of gold” and she had no doubt he would do it all again.

Mrs Jenkins said the Shave for a Cure event was held on March 15, with family friend Mitch Gow cutting off Logan's ponytail and her hairdresser finishing the shave.

"We've had about three cases of head lice,” she said.

"And he was hot and trying to ride his motorbike with a helmet and his head was itching.”

She said Logan was given the choice to cut his hair in December but he wanted to grow it for a full 12 months.

"He's got a heart of gold to even understand what this is all about,” Mrs Jenkins said.

"Someone said he's an old soul - he's always thinking about helping other people.”

Logan was inspired to take part in the national annual fundraiser after watching a friend have his hair shaved off last year.

"And a day or two later he said, 'I think I want to do the World's Greatest Shave,'” Mrs Jenkins said.

"I asked him to tell me what he thought it was about. And he said so they can keep searching for a cure for cancer.”

She said his mullet was auctioned for $250, raffles were held, money boards sold and "so many people, friends and family from everywhere, made a donation”.

"He's relieved now - he said it's weird and he can't stop rubbing his head,” Mrs Jenkins said.

"Now we have no more fights about brushing his hair.”

Mrs Jenkins said the support from the community had been "awesome”.

"We're all affected by cancer somehow,” she said.

"If anything my thought is that this money will go to a family and help with their living expenses.

"You hope that one day if you needed it the help would be there also.”