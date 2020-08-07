Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A father of two who has previously been jailed for arson is set to be locked up again after for lighting vegetation during the last horror fire season.
A father of two who has previously been jailed for arson is set to be locked up again after for lighting vegetation during the last horror fire season. Mike Knott
Crime

‘He must go to jail’: Man lit blazes at height of bushfires

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
7th Aug 2020 4:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Moreton Bay man is likely to be jailed after pleading guilty to lighting fires during the height of 2019's horror bushfire season.

Clayton Jay Ganzer pleaded guilty at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court to wilful damage and stealing charges.

The court heard that between November 13 and December 21 last year Mr Ganzer lit vegetation on fire.

The court heard Mr Ganzer, 46, has previously been jailed for arson offences.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan said the father of two "needs to go to jail for this".

"He's pleaded guilty to setting fire to vegetation in November and December last year," Mr Morgan said.

"Which was, to my recollection, just about the height of the serious community concerns about bushfires.

"That means he must go to jail for this."

The sentence was adjourned for information regarding Mr Ganzer's mental health.

Originally published as 'He must go to jail': Man lit blazes at height of bushfires

arson clayton jay ganzer court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld Health denies COVID data skewed by testing backlog

        Premium Content Qld Health denies COVID data skewed by testing backlog

        Health Queensland has so far recorded a total of 1088 virus cases, resulting in six deaths.

        Star athlete pays for drink-driving double blunder

        Premium Content Star athlete pays for drink-driving double blunder

        News The day after police caught him and suspended his licence, they got him again.

        Teen involved in crash near shopping centre

        Premium Content Teen involved in crash near shopping centre

        News Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident at Emerald.

        JOBS BOOM: Hiring spree at CQ coal mine

        Premium Content JOBS BOOM: Hiring spree at CQ coal mine

        Careers Mining services company launches major recruitment drive.