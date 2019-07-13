Legends back Alex Carey for Ashes call-up

Alex Carey's brave performance in Australia's World Cup semi-final loss to England has strengthened his claims for Ashes selection.

ALEX Carey hopes his scintillating World Cup campaign can earn him a spot in the unofficial Ashes trial match later this month.

Australia's multi-format players will be given a week off following their World Cup exit, before the country's top 22 players regroup for the Southampton match on July 23.

The game between Australia and Australia A will be used as the last selection trial, with the squad to be announced the day after the match ends.

Skipper Tim Paine is certain to wear the gloves for Australia in the Ashes, but Carey is vying with Matthew Wade and possibly Peter Handscomb to be named in the squad as cover.

The left-hander was one of the finds of the World Cup for Australia, scoring 375 runs at an average of 62.50.

It was enough for former England captain Michael Vaughan to post on Twitter that Carey "must play" in the Ashes.

Australia legends Steve Waugh and Shane Warne said Carey could slot into the Test side as a specialist batsman.

"He reminds so much of Michael Hussey," Waugh told the BBC. "It looks like he's got every facet of his game under control.

"I think he's definitely in the frame to be picked purely as a batsman. I'm not a selector, but he's definitely good enough."

Warne added: "The way he's played through this tournament he might be a chance to play as a batsman in the Ashes."

Carey said about his red ball aspirations: "I'm hoping to play in that 22 (game) and then obviously it is an interesting selection point.

Alex Carey must play in the #Ashes ... Serious player ... !! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 11, 2019

"I guess for me if I am selected in that game we shift to the red ball and see what happens."

Carey said it had not been discussed with him whether his one-day form would transfer into a currency for Test selection.

The 27-year-old played just two Sheffield Shield games last year for South Australia, but scored a century in one of those.

"It's been about worrying about the white ball for now and playing this World Cup," Carey said.

"You can't think too far ahead now but there is a week off before that game.

"Hopefully I am a part of that and I get a chance, hopefully, play well and put my hand up if required."

He was confident he hadn't been seriously injured after copping a blow to the head in his 46 while batting at No.5 in the semi-final loss.

Carey required six stitches and had to have his jaw taped when blood spilt on to his shirt after he was hit by England quick Jofra Archer.

He also saved his wicket in the process, catching his helmet as it fell from his head, possibly en route for the stumps.

"The buckle clipped and it fell off and it was the best catch of the tournament for me," Carey said.

"It was 'catch the lid and play on'.

"But the chin is fine."