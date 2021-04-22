‘He was begging me for sex’: Senior firey faces court

Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, has been charged with four counts of sexually touching another person without consent.

A senior South Australian firefighter who allegedly "begged" a woman for sex while the pair were volunteering during the 2019 NSW bushfires is pleading not guilty to all charges.

Gregory Michael Davis, 51, previously pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexually touching another person.

The Wayville man is facing a three-day hearing in Lismore Local Court this week.

The SA Metro Fire Service commander had been deployed to Northern NSW in December 2019 to assist with the ongoing bushfires.

Mr Davis met the then 26-year-old complainant while they were travelling with about 60 firefighter volunteers to Armidale, the court heard.

The Crown Prosecutor said Mr Davis asked the woman to be his "scribe" while he performed a more senior role as deputy jurisdiction officer based in Casino.

The complainant told the court the pair travelled together in a car to Casino on December 8, where allegedly Mr Davis continued to speak of "sexual" things, including a story about a news report about a man who had flown interstate to have sex with a younger woman.

Fire control command centre at Casino during Rappville fires.

The court heard Mr Davis and the woman, now 27 years old, had worked that day at Casino fire control centre, checked into separate motel rooms, and then decided to go for a drink at a local pub.

However, after they couldn't find an open bar, the pair bought a bottle of wine and returned to Mr Davis' room at the motel in Casino.

The woman told the court upon entering the room she sat on one of the two beds with her legs crossed.

She said she noted Mr Davis changed out of his jeans in the room into a pair of shorts, but she looked away.

The court heard Mr Davis poured them both a glass of wine and sat on the second bed before he received an email on his phone.

He allegedly handed the complainant the phone and asked her to read the email out loud for him as he moved to sit next to her on the same bed.

The court heard Mr Davis then allegedly started rubbing the complainant's thigh with his hand as she read the email.

"He's (then) moved in front of me between the TV and the bed. He's on the bed facing towards me," the complainant said.

"He physically grabbed my legs and moved them, so I was essentially straddling him but not sitting on him."

The complainant continued to explain how Mr Davis then allegedly massaged her head and tried to kiss her, to which she told him to stop.

"I pushed him at one point in the chest," she said.

"Greg stood up, grabbed me and rolled me onto the bed so I was on my tummy."

The court heard during this time, Mr Davis allegedly removed his shorts and was naked from the waist down.

"He was now sitting on my back," the woman said.

"I said 'no, I didn't want to do this, he's a married man and we shouldn't do this'.

"He said 'it didn't matter' and he kept doing it.

"He started to rub himself against me quite forcibly."

The court heard Mr Davis then allegedly tried to remove the woman's clothing, but she resisted and was able to "wriggle" free from him and went to exit the room.

"He was standing in the doorway with his hand blocking me from getting there," she said.

"He was begging me for sex.

"He (said he) wanted me to let him finish, he wanted to rub his penis against my chest without my top on.

"I ducked under his arm and left."

Mr Davis' defence argued the woman had not objected to the "touching" in his room and when she eventually did ask him to stop he had done so willingly.

The hearing is set to continue in Lismore Local Court on Thursday.

