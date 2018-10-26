Menu
Login
News

Head-on crash leads to roadside fight between two men

Alison Paterson
by
26th Oct 2018 2:52 PM

TWO men are reportedly fighting at the scene of a head-on collision on Coraki Rd while a nine month old baby and it's mother are still in a vehicle.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were alerted to the incident at 3:22pm and have deployed two road ambulances to the crash.

"We understand there are two male drivers having a physical fight," he said.

"One driver, a 34-year-old man is complaining of face and abdomen injuries after his airbag was deployed."

The spokesman said a nine month old baby in a baby seat in the back seat of a vehicle travelling towards Lismore was very distressed.

"The mother is in the front passenger seat and is also very distressed," he said.

"She is in physical pain."

More to come.

car crash editors picks nsw ambulance
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    High fuel prices hit region hard

    High fuel prices hit region hard

    News Fuel strike by customers in a bid to lower the soaring prices around the region.

    Garage Sale's a success in CH

    Garage Sale's a success in CH

    News Residents of Emerald came out in numbers for annual event.

    Rising to the occasion

    Rising to the occasion

    News Dancers come out on top at competition.

    Halloween hits Mayfair estate

    Halloween hits Mayfair estate

    News Trick or treaters will be out in numbers this weekend.

    Local Partners