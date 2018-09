EMERGENCY: Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a single bike crash at Middlemount.

PARAMEDICS rushed a middle-aged man to hospital last night after a motorcycle crash in Central Queensland.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the single bike crash at Middlemount around 6.28pm where a man in his 50s was injured.

He suffered arm, back and hand injuries after the crash on Burns Court.

Paramedics took the man to hospital in a stable condition.