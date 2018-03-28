Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

MORANBAH boxers Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes competed in the Australian Boxing Titles in Perth last weekend.

Unfortunately, both boys were unsuccessful in their bid to win the Titles, but both put in a good fight.

Charlie Bell, 17, fought in the youth division semifinals on Friday against Yusuf Chothia from Western Australia.

Lachlan's Dad, Joel Hopes said "he boxed well in the first round landing some nice shots”.

"As the fight progressed his opponent out scored him with some good quality punches,” he said.

Charlie's opponent went on to fight in the finals and won the gold medal for the 52kg youth division.

Lachlan, 15, fought in the finals on Saturday against Bleron Toska from NSW in the Junior 70kg division.

Mr Hopes said Lachlan boxed well with his opponent keeping him on the back foot for the duration of the bout.

"He scored some quality shots throughout the fight but just needed to go forward a bit more,” he said.

"The judges scored the bout 4:1 so one judge had him winning the bout by a narrow margin but unfortunately it was unanimous decision to Bleron of NSW.”

Coach Chris bell said "we may not have got the Australian Titles but leave with great experience”.

"They are great kids in and out of the ring,” he said.

The boys will now start preparing for the North Queensland Games being held in Mackay in May.