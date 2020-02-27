Health education seminar comes to Emerald

RURAL HEALTH: Edwina Sharrock will be one of the speakers at the event. Photo by Steve Gonslaves Photographics.

A WEEKEND seminar for workers in the health industry will aim to improve collaboration between health care providers in Emerald next month.

Professionals and students will meet at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School on March 14 and 15 for the two-day, biannual event hosted by Central Queensland Rural Health.

CQRH project officer Emma McCullagh said the event would encourage practitioners from different organisations to work together.

“The purpose of the weekend is education,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to bring together health professionals across the region to network and build connections.

“Running events like this is important to build collegiality and upskill practitioners in rural health delivery.

“This is building on what health professionals in rural areas already do really well, which is support one another to achieve positive health outcomes.”

Project officer Fiona Hardgrave said the benefit of getting together was that industry workers would not have to leave their town to receive training, and the lessons of the educational weekend could be quickly passed on to patients.

“We’ve got over 27 specialists who are flying in or are local to the community – nurses, GPs, allied health workers.

“There are 15 different topics. Everything from maternity to mental health to orthopaedics.

“Our organisations are continually collaborating for the health outcomes of individuals. If we have strong communication between services, patients will benefit.”

Ms Hardgrave particularly welcomed students, who she said would acquire useful, broad knowledge by attending the seminar.

“It’s a great start in someone’s career to be able to have a taste of a lot of different areas in the field.

“We can’t wait to see everyone together.”

More information is available and bookings can be made here.