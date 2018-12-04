Healthify your festive season

BACKYARD CRICKET: This Christmas, get the family together for some true Aussie fun.

CHRISTMAS is a time for celebration and enjoying the company of friends and family.

However, this time of year is also notorious for overindulgence on food and drink.

But calories don't count over Christmas, right?

Unfortunately, this is not the case.

We still need to be conscious of our movement and diet to help keep us physically and emotionally well.

Thankfully, there are a few simple things we can do to help us maintain control and avoid the spiralling into guilt-ridden New Year's resolutions (that we never seem to keep).

Start with a good breakfast

IT'S tempting to run out of the house on a busy morning without stopping for breakfast.

However, this can cause our blood glucose levels to slump.

Start the day with wholegrain carbs, such as oats.

These stabilise your blood glucose levels and curb your appetite later in the day.

Add in a small handful of nuts for an extra boost of protein, fibre and antioxidants.

Stay hydrated

CONVENTIONAL wisdom recommends eight glasses of water per day, but in the Central Queensland summer this is rarely enough (especially if you're adding a glass of alcohol or two of an evening, which dehydrates you further).

Keep an eye on the colour of your urine for the best indicator of your hydration status.

And remember to bring a water bottle with you everywhere you go!

Keep active

CHRISTMAS means an opportunity for downtime and well-earned rest, but this does not have to mean an entire holiday spent on the couch.

Look for opportunities to add movement into your holidays.

Start a backyard cricket match with the family, take a trip to the dam for a swim, or simply go for a walk through the botanical gardens.

How can you be more active this Christmas?

Ultimately it comes down to something we like to call the 80:20 rule: eat well and exercise 80 per cent of the time, leaving 20 per cent of the time for you to relax the rules and just enjoy yourself.

What are you going to do to keep the balance in your life this festive season?