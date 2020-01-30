Healthy Active Highlanders program kicks off

IT’S time to make good on those new year’s resolutions to get out and get active!

Back for another year, the Healthy Active Highlanders program is a free 12-week initiative encouraging anyone over the age of 14 to come and try a range of fitness activities.

The program kicks off on February 24, with qualified local instructors conducting sessions in Capella, Blackwater, Emerald and Springsure.

Owner of Blackwater’s The Base Health + Wellbeing Courtney Wheeler said she was excited to take part as a trainer and inspire people to embrace a more healthy, active lifestyle.

“This is a fantastic program by the council,” she said.

“I think it is a great way to encourage people in all communities to improve their overall health and fitness.

“I am so excited to be involved and hope that people across the region support this initiative so that it is something that is long-lasting in our area.”

Council’s co-ordinator for Sport and Recreation Emma Walshe said the program was designed to provide enjoyable, accessible and affordable activities for residents of all ages and stages.

“You might have never done a day of exercise in your life, or maybe you’re a gym junkie looking to try something new,” she said.

“Whatever your situation, this program is all about giving it a go in a fun, no frills, no obligation environment.”

There is no sign-up required, but participants will need to bring a water bottle and towel, wear comfortable clothing and sensible footwear.

There will also be a pre-exercise form to fill out at the beginning of the class.

This year’s instructors are:

Patty Marshall

Phillipa Comino – Yoga w/ Phillipa

Kelly Corbishley – Yoga with Kelly

Angie Smart – Smart Fitness

Kate Tebbatt – Vivid Movement

Kim Tompson – GOGA Laughter Yoga

Sharri Baker

Courtney Wheeler – The Base Health + Wellbeing

Lisa Howard – Spring into Wellness with Lisa Marie

For more information, frequently asked questions and timetables head here.