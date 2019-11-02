Healthy and admiring of character

Q&A with Rene Thompson

Occupation: Holistic Health Coach/Certified Aromatherapist

Age: 49

Marital status: Married 28 years

Children: 2 grown and married, so 4 really

What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

I wish we would learn as a global community to value people more than achievement or being busy. In my opinion the ridiculous stress levels most people carry is in part caused by trying to prove their lives have value by what they do, not their character.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Raising two great individuals and staying married even while dealing with chronic illness. Sorry that’s two things but they go together (I am much better at English).

If you were prime minister/ruler of the world what laws would you make?

Laws to protect the free speech of those whose opinion isn’t popular, politically correct or even tactful, so that all opinions can be heard without fear of judgement or violence.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

“When someone speaks badly about you, to you or trashes your reputation, it says more about them than it does about you.”

How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are? And why?

26. But better than I actually was at 26. I’m healthier now than I have ever been, finally know myself to some degree and I feel like life is just beginning.

If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

Providing tea-cup Yorkshire terriers to all aged care facilities as therapy pets.

What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

White Christmases in Chicago with my mum’s side of the family. Christmas Eve service in a candlelit church, aunts and uncles and cousins around long tables, apple cider, velvet dresses, tartan bows, and maybe a visit to The Nutcracker Suite ballet downtown.

What is the best sound in the world to you?

Whispered ‘sweet nothings’ because I am a hopeless romantic.

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

1700s in southern French countryside. But only if I could be a gypsy. With a wolf for a companion. I’ve given this some thought.

Who are the three people you most admire — dead or living?

I admire qualities in people, but I don’t really put anyone on a pedestal, because everyone’s just human. But in the early 80s my grandpa purchased all of the ABBA albums in order to have something to talk about with a wayward cousin, even though he had absolutely no interest in their music. That was cool. My husband has taught me much about doing what it takes to create strong family relationships and he has been the glue that keeps us all together through thick and thin. And I have always been inspired and humbled by those people in professions like the military, ambulance, firefighters, nursing staff, etc, who put themselves aside to care for, protect, rescue or assist those who need it, when it’s done with integrity and a strength of character that most of us can’t understand.