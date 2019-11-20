Menu
CHARGED: Mondure crop farmer Wayne Green will face Brisbane Magistrates Court. Photo: File
CHARGED: Mondure crop farmer Wayne Green will face Brisbane Magistrates Court. Photo: File
Hearing date set for Burnett man facing rape charges

Claudia Williams
20th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
MONDURE farmer Wayne Robert Green will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court from March 2 to March 6 2020 charged with rape.

The date of the committal hearing in Brisbane was decided in Murgon Magistrates Court on November 19.

Green, 49, has been charged with one count of unlawful and indecent assault, two counts of rape, one court of sexual assault and one count of deceptive recruitment.

South Burnett magistrate Louisa Pink will continue to oversee the proceedings of the case with a magistrate to be appointed to the South Burnett region in her absence for the five days of the case.

During the hearing in Brisbane the court will hear from 19 witnesses via video link, including 15 people who reside overseas.

Ms Pink made the decision to hear the case in Brisbane because it would be difficult to co-ordinate a five-day trial in a regional court and it would be appropriate to hear the case where video link and technical support would be available if required.

