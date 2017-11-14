Hearing services delivered to the region

RFDS Community Hearing Officer Whitney Tatten tests the hearing of CEO, Nino Di Marco with students of Clermont .

RFDS Community Hearing Officer Whitney Tatten tests the hearing of CEO, Nino Di Marco with students of Clermont . Contributed

A HEARING screening service was launched in Clermont last week which will be servicing residents of rural and remote Queensland.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service and Australian Hearing officially started the new service at Clermont State School with students and staff having first access.

About 120 students have already received the screening service with a further 45 students to be screened next week.

The service will run alongside the RFDS Dental Service, a mobile unit that tours regional Queensland communities, delivering vital oral health services to people living in these parts of the state.

Whitney Tatten, an Australian Hearing Community Hearing Worker, will travel with the RFDS Dental Service throughout the region.

She will provide free hearing checks to everyone in the community regardless of age, give hearing advice and referrals and can help identify hearing technology needs in the school or home.

Bill Davidson, Managing Director, Australian Hearing, said he was proud to announce the partnership with the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

"Good hearing helps people stay connected to the people and things they love,” he said.

"However, we know that many Australians wait a long time to get help after noticing changes in their hearing, not realising the impact it has on their lives and relationships. Not being able to access services is likely to add to this wait for people in remote areas.

"So, we're thrilled that we're making it more convenient for people to receive hearing checks and hearing advice, whilst also accessing important dental services.”

The service will be located in Clermont for a further four days next week, followed by Rolleston.