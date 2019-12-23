Menu
Offbeat

Heart-warming engagement on the ice rink

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Dec 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 7:45 PM
IT WAS a winter wonderland on the ice skating rink for a Gladstone couple who got engaged last week.

Tye Baldwin proposed to Meg Osmond at the place where their relationship began.

"It was our first date," Mr Baldwin said. "It's just come to our one year."

Although the couple have only dated for a short time, it was easy to break the ice.

"She made me happy and she was everything I was wanting in a future fiance and wife," Mr Baldwin said.

Unlike some of the ice skaters, it hadn't slipped Miss Osmond's mind the couple had picked out a ring only a month or so ago.

"I didn't know when he was actually going to propose," she said.

The meaning behind the proposal was enough to melt her heart.

"I didn't think he even remembered it was on the same date as the 17th of December when we met the year before," she said.

 

As for the wedding, they're unlikely to go with ice skating.

"I picture a backyard wedding with friends and family, nothing too big or too exciting," Miss Osmond said.

