An animal welfare body is pleading for help to reunite two cats who went missing during a burglary, with their owners said to be ‘devastated’.
Crime

‘Hearts are breaking’: Plea to catnapper

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
23rd Apr 2021 11:36 AM

Canberra police are searching for a man captured on CCTV after a burglary at a cat boarding house where two felines went missing.

ACT Policing are requesting public assistance to identify the man captured outside the business in Weston, early on Saturday.

ACT Policing say the man, who appears to be walking unsteadily, can help with their inquiries.
Police say the man, who "appears to have a mullet hair style and walks unsteadily", can help with their inquiries. The incident occurred around 2.40am at the RSPCA ACT facility on Kirkpatrick Street.

One of the cats missing from a cat boarding house in the ACT.
That afternoon, RSPCA ACT chief executive Michelle Robertson took to Facebook to ask for help "with a pleading heart".

"Our shelter was broken into during the early hours of this morning … Someone violently smashed, shattered and forced their way into one of Tangos Cat Boarding Facility suites," she posted.

"When our team arrived, much to our distress, we found two beautiful cats missing. Beau and Luna.

"Beau and Luna were both previously adopted from the RSPCA ACT and their owners book them into Tangos when they go away on holiday, knowing that we would shower them with love and care.

"Needless to say, the family is shocked and deeply saddened. Our hearts are breaking with them.

"If the person/s responsible are reading this post, please have some compassion and return Beau and Luna."

ACT Policing are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as 'Hearts are breaking': Plea to catnapper

The RSPCA is appealing for information to help reunite the cats with their owners.
