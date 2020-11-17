Menu
100 years of heatwaves in Australia
Weather

Heat records smashed as Qld braces for storm onslaught

by Nathan Edwards
17th Nov 2020 7:40 AM
Parts of Queensland recorded their hottest day in six years yesterday as a prolonged heatwave continues to grip the state.

It got to 42.2C in Roma, the town's hottest day since 2014, while St George recorded 43.2C, its hottest day since 2015.

Warning: 'Intense', severe storms predicted for Tuesday

The stifling heatwave could end this afternoon with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting severe thunderstorms followed by a cooler change.

The heatwave conditions were being aided by a hot trough that is making its way east across the state.

 


That is likely to trigger severe thunderstorms for much of central and southeast Queensland.

Inland from Gympie down to Warwick are set to cop the worst conditions.

Bureau of Meteorology Forecaster Kimba Wong revealed this afternoon's storms came as a bit of a surprise, saying "specific conditions" were needed in a small time frame to trigger the potential system.

"If that system were to hit earlier or later in the day, the conditions wouldn't just be right, it wouldn't be as intense" she said.

It's also been revealed the state should brace for more prolonged heatwaves heading into the summer months, instead of the usual shorter bursts.

"One of the effects of La Nina are those more prolonged heatwaves like we're expecting, it's definitely a sign of things to come this summer," Ms Wong said.

TOP TEMPERATURES

Julia Creek: 43.9C

Richmond: 42.3C

Winton: 44.3C

Longreach: 42.6C

Roma: 42.2C (Hottest day since 2014)

St George: 43.2C (Hottest day since 2015)

Brisbane: 30C

Toowoomba: 32C

Coolangatta: 28C

Nambour: 31C

 

 

Originally published as Heat records smashed as Qld braces for storm onslaught

editors picks hot weather queensland storms

