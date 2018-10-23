Summer strikes early with temps to soar above 30C

What would be a pleasant early reminder of the approaching summer on the Coast would actually be the residual of a low intensity heatwave now gripping inland areas of the state.

TEMPERATURES on the Sunshine Coast would push to seven degrees above average for October by Friday when it was forecast to strike 32C.

However what would be a pleasant early reminder of the approaching summer on the Coast would actually be the residual of a low intensity heatwave now gripping inland areas of the state.

The Sunshine Coast's peak daytime temperature would hit 31C on Friday by which time Gympie would have experienced peaks of 30C today, 32C (Wednesday), 30C (Thursday and 35C (Friday).

Gympie's run of hot weather would then continue through the weekend with 31C (Saturday), 33C (Sunday) and 30C (Monday).

Further inland Longreach was already caught in the grip of the heatwave forecast to hit 39C today, tomorrow and Thursday before reaching 40C on Friday, 41C Saturday and Sunday before cooling slightly to 37C on Monday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Joseph said while the Sunshine Coast was pushing to temperatures seven degrees above average, this week's numbers would still remain below historic peaks.

Buderim hit 40C in October, 2005, with Tewantin climbing to 38C in the same year while Maroochydore touched 37C in October, 2004.

Mr Joseph said conditions remained unstable in the hinterland but nothing as dramatic as last Sunday's storms were expected during the forecast period.

It would be fine elsewhere with Wednesday presenting the best chance of a shower or storm.

Expect a milder 27C temperature peak on a partly-cloudy day today with the slight chance of a shower in the hinterland and near zero elsewhere. Winds that were light early would become easterly at 15-20km/h by early afternoon.

Wednesday would see the daytime peak climb to 29C on what would be a mostly sunny day again with the slight chance of a hinterland thunderstorm in the afternoon and winds light throughout.

Thursday would then be a cooler 27C with the slight chance of a shower in the evening and winds that would be light early then shifting east southeast at 15-20km/h before fading.

A sunny Friday was expected to see temperatures climb to 31C with north westerly winds early shifting south south-east as a weak change pushes through.

While the inland boiled, the Sunshine Coast would be experiencing temperatures of 28C (Sat), 29C (Sun) and 28C (Mon).