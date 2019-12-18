Menu
SCORCHER: It's going to get hot in Emerald over the weekend, with a heatwave expected to move towards the region.
News

Heatwave to bring hot temperatures to Emerald

Kristen Booth
18th Dec 2019 10:00 AM

EMERALD came close to reaching its December heat record of 43 degrees this week.

On Monday, temperatures hit 42 degrees and then yesterday, it was 39.9 degrees.

Residents can expect slight relief today with a top of 37 degrees and easterly winds.

However, the temperature will slowly rise throughout the week back to a top of 40 degrees on Sunday as a severe heatwave from Western Australia moves east, according to Meteorologist Jess Gardner.

Ms Gardner said no rainfall was expected over Christmas, despite the need for rain with Fairbairn Dam sitting at 10.4 per cent capacity today.

“Unfortunately everything has got very dry and is looking to remain that way for the next six or seven days,” she said.

Those staying in Emerald next week can expect minimums of 22 degrees and tops of 39 degrees.

