It will be pool weather in CQ this Christmas.
Weather

Heatwave: What weather to expect in CQ on Christmas Day

Jack Evans
20th Dec 2019 9:54 AM
THE forecast is out for Christmas Day and for parts of Central Queensland, a scorcher can be expected.

Rockhampton is set to sizzle through the day peaking at 40C, Bureau of Meteorology forecasts show.

Some respite from the heat will be found on the Capricorn Coast with a high of just 32C.

However, Emerald will get a full serve of summer heat for Christmas lunch with a maximum of 42C on the cards.

Despite the high temperatures, all areas east of Longreach have been told to expect partly cloudy conditions with a 20 per cent chance of rain.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

