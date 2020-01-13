Heavens open above Clermont

RAINFALL: A photo from Scott Scantlebury who was thrilled with about 10mm of rain last week. “A welcome sight north of Dingo on my way home from a molasses run”, he said.

CLERMONT residents are among many across Central Queensland who are ecstatic about last night’s rainfall.

While Clermont Airport only recorded 23mm, some properties surrounding town saw up to 65mm.

A number of excited locals took to the Facebook page, ‘Who Got The Rain?’ to share their joy with others across the country:

Sharon Price: Almost 60mm from a storm that went over Clermont. Was well worth the hour I spent sitting in the shed with my scared dog. Gee it was loud. Not complaining though.

Ken Murray: I can hardly believe it! Our Clermont, Central Queensland rain gauge says 52mm fell last night. Woohoo!

Sharon Price: Finally got under one! Almost 60mil from a storm that went over Clermont.

Debbie N Bear Byrne: 65mm at Belbourie 9km south of Clermont.

Chris Robertson: At long last the goods have been delivered. 47mm downtown Clermont.

Tania Imsirovic: 36mm last night at Belcong, Capella. Hopefully it’s the beginning of more to come. Very thankful.

Despite rain falling across the region, not all towns were quite as lucky.

Rolleston recorded 4.8mm, Blackwater Airport only recorded 1.6mm and Emerald Airport recorded a mere 0.4mm.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman says there is a chance of thunderstorms across the Central Highlands later today, although there is a low chance of rain.

No more rain is expected at Clermont over the next few days, although the best chance of a shower will be on Friday with a 60 per cent.

He said residents across the region could expect some relief from the heat on the weekend, with temperatures expected to reach the low 30s.