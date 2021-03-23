‘HEAVY HEART’: Popular Bundy business announces closure

Corby Henderson (front) and Heath Hammond (back) from Coral Coast Early Education enjoying the activities at Chipmunks Bundaberg. Photo: Mike Knott.

Corby Henderson (front) and Heath Hammond (back) from Coral Coast Early Education enjoying the activities at Chipmunks Bundaberg. Photo: Mike Knott.

It’s a sad day for Bundaberg as a local business has announced its permanent closure with doors set to close next week.

Chipmunks Bundaberg is known for providing a fun space for children to play with fort climbing, slides and ball pits always proving to bring a smile to the face of local kids.

But after years of calling Bundaberg home the business will close next week and made the shock announcement on social media on Monday night.

“It is with a heavy heart that Chipmunks Bundaberg will be closing permanently as of the 31st March 2021,” the post said.

“The iconic Chipmunks building is making way for a new business and we wish them the best of luck.

“We would sincerely like to thank our customers, the community, schools and organisations over the past five years that have supported us.

“We would also like to thank the fantastic staff, some of which have been with us since opening. So thank you.

“Operating any small business has it‘s challenges and while we are extremely grateful for the support – it’s time to say goodbye.”

Chipmunks Bundaberg has announced its closure.

News of the business opening in Bundaberg first broke in 2015 with parents, carers and children alike enjoying the facilities ever since.

Many loyal customers took to the post to express their disappointment and sadness.

Kara J Watson said “You guys will be dearly missed – I can only imagine the business challenges you have faced, especially over the past with COVID.

“It’s important to do what is best for you under these circumstances.

“Thank you for a wonderful five years – there has been lots and lots of fun memories … may your future be bright and beautiful.”



While Berni Randall said “First Ymazing then Flip Out and now Chipmunks … my grandchildren will be so sad.”

Scarlett Wright from Coral Coast Early Education enjoying the activities at Chipmunks Bundaberg. Photo: Mike Knott.

Jordan-Ann Eren said “This is somewhere I take my children that not only they love but helps keep me sane on some very hard days … there just isn’t enough to do with young kids in Bundaberg that’s sun smart.”

And Sasha Job said “No way – it’s always packed … many kids will be devastated by this.”

The Facebook post said Chipmunks Bundaberg will arrange full refunds for all future party bookings and encourage anyone with a gift voucher to use it before the closing date of March 31.

Playground equipment is also for sale and anyone interested in purchasing it can send a private message to the Chipmunks Bundaberg Facebook page by clicking here.

The NewsMail requested a response from Chipmunks Bundaberg but have not yet received a response.

More stories