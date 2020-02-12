Heavy track can’t slow local racing

A TOP day of racing was staged as an opener for the awards night last Saturday at Pioneer Park.

Local trainer Glenda Bell combined with Elyce Smith to take out the maiden handicap, with Dazzling Show on a heavy surface over the quick and the dead 1000 metre trip.

Raymond Williams’ bonny mare, raced by Emerald tyre king Roy Woods, set the turf alight to take out the other 1000 metre race on the program with Zorro Femino with Brooke Richardson in the saddle in a dominant display.

The feature races on the program the weight for age On the Bit 1100 metre sprint was taken out by Henry Forster from Ilfracombe with his galloper Zukaz ($17.00) in a strong performance, ridden by Brooke Richardson, who made it a winning race to race double.

Bevan Johnson saved the best for last, taking out the rich QTIS class 1 handicap over 1200 metres, with Rural Rebel $5.50 and Dakota Graham in the saddle in a determined effort for the Johnson’s Bouldercombe stable.