Highway delays stretch for 40km

Heavy delays are again being seen on the M1, Bruce Hwy and Gateway Mwy. Picture: Nigel Hallett

MAJOR highways in the state's southeast are experiencing heavy congestion for a second day in a row, with delays stretching up to 40km.

Today's delays come after a busy Boxing Day on the roads for much of yesterday.

The Bruce Highway and Pacific Motorway were seeing the heaviest traffic at 10.30am today.

North of Brisbane, delays were seen northbound on Gympie Arterial Rd through to Murrumba Downs and again on the Bruce Hwy from Mango Hill right through to the Steve Irwin Way turn-off near Beerburrum - a stretch of about 40km.

Delays for southbound traffic on the Bruce Hwy was seen at 10.45am from Beerburrum through to Caboolture.

Further south, on the Gateway Mwy, northbound traffic was heavy from Nudgee through to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre and again through Bracken Ridge and Bald Hills.

South of Brisbane, the Pacific Mwy was seeing delays southbound from Eight Mile Plains through to Yatala - a stretch of about 30km - and again from Ormeau through to Oxenford and then from Pacific Pines to Nerang.

Further south on the Gold Coast the M1 was seeing delays from Worongary right through to Bilinga, with the heaviest congestion around the Merrimac, Robina and Mudgeeraba areas. A single-vehicle crash near Currumbin was blamed for the heavy traffic around that area.

The RACQ is urging drivers to allow for extra travel time as congestion continues with Christmas holiday travel.