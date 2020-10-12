Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter assisting police with search at Barney Point.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter assisting police with search at Barney Point.
News

Helicopter called in as police search for boat off coast

Melanie Plane
12th Oct 2020 4:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue crew is assisting police with a search in waters off Barney Point.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed that at 1.10pm, a member of the public standing on the shore reported seeing a vessel potentially in trouble, before losing sight of it.

 

 

Police launched a search and the spokesman said Rescue 300 did a precautionary sweep of the area to assist.

It is unclear whether the boat has been found.

queensland police racq capricorn helicopter rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man driving unlicensed didn’t realise he was suspended

        Premium Content Man driving unlicensed didn’t realise he was suspended

        Crime He copped a hefty fine and was disqualified from driving.

        EXPLAINED: How the PBR will work at the Great Western

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: How the PBR will work at the Great Western

        Sport Two rounds of the Monster Energy Tour to be held at the iconic hotel this...

        Crackdown after reports of children playing on railway lines

        Premium Content Crackdown after reports of children playing on railway lines

        News Police will increase patrols and issue on the spot fines to anyone not authorised...

        Everyone appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court

        Premium Content Everyone appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.