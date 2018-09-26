Helicopter called to injured woman at CQ roll-over

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue landing on the new Rockhampton Hospital helipad.

UPDATE 10.15am: A WOMAN was airlifted to hospital after quad bike roll-over near Duaringa this morning.

A spokesperson from QAS said the woman had a hip injury and was being treated for spinal precautions by RACQ Helicopter Rescue Service after she rolled the quad on a property.

BREAKING: A RECUE helicopter has been called to assist with a crash west of Rockhampton where a woman is injured.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Apis Creek Rd in Balcomba around 8.50am this morning to the crash.

A woman was injured and is reportedly suffering from some amnesia after the crash in the area north of Duaringa.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue have been tasked to assist at the accident.

