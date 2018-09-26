Menu
Login
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue landing on the new Rockhampton Hospital helipad.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue landing on the new Rockhampton Hospital helipad. Allan Reinikka / File
Breaking

Helicopter called to injured woman at CQ roll-over

26th Sep 2018 9:12 AM

UPDATE 10.15am: A WOMAN was airlifted to hospital after quad bike roll-over near Duaringa this morning.

A spokesperson from QAS said the woman had a hip injury and was being treated for spinal precautions by RACQ Helicopter Rescue Service after she rolled the quad on a property.

BREAKING: A RECUE helicopter has been called to assist with a crash west of Rockhampton where a woman is injured.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Apis Creek Rd in Balcomba around 8.50am this morning to the crash.

A woman was injured and is reportedly suffering from some amnesia after the crash in the area north of Duaringa.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue have been tasked to assist at the accident.

More to come.

duaringa qas racq capricorn rescue helicopter service tmbbreakingnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Battle against the clock

    Battle against the clock

    News Emerald Seals looking forward to another great swimming season

    • 26th Sep 2018 11:27 AM
    Little splash of colour

    Little splash of colour

    News The Clermont Peace Pole project has brought colour to the community.

    Help shape the future of the arts

    Help shape the future of the arts

    News Have your say on the future of the arts in the Central Highlands.

    Five things to do in the region

    Five things to do in the region

    News Five things to do in the Central Highlands.

    Local Partners