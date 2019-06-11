EVACUATION: Chopper crash lands on NYC skycraper

A HELICOPTER has crashed into the top of a skyscraper and burst into flames, killing at least one person, in New York City.

The incident took place on the roof of a building at 787 Seventh Avenue on 51st Street, according to US officials.

The pilot is understood to have died on the scene, a city official confirmed. No other injuries or casualties have been reported.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill said the privately owned aircraft took off from a pad on the East River and had been in the air just 11 minutes before it struck the building.

The helicopter was flying in rain and heavy clouds. From the river, it veered into Manhattan airspace that is supposed to be off limits for security reasons.

Mr O'Neill said it may have been headed to its home airport in Linden, New Jersey.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it isn't clear why the helicopter went down.

Nathan Hutton, who was inside the tower when the aircraft crashed into it, told reporters:

"you could feel the building shake".

"Security came in, told us, 'Everybody, get out of the building now. Do not take the elevators, walk down the stairs'," he said.

Another man in the building told NBC he heard a "big explosion".

"It was scary," he said.

Shauna Farrell was in a meeting on the 36th floor "when a window fell through and we heard a loud whizzing sound of a motor and then we heard a crash and actually felt the crash as well", she told ABC News.

"We ran down. I think we were the first floor to evacuate, actually, because we felt it so quickly," Ms Farrell said.

"We were kind of just running away from the building as quickly as we could."

The incident isn't believed to be terrorism related. But in a city still deeply scarred by 9/11, authorities moved quickly to reassure locals it appeared to be a tragic accident. Initial reports on emergency alert sites suggested a "plane has crashed into a building" and "a plane has hit Seventh Avenue".

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said the helicopter appeared to have made an emergency landing.

"If you're a New Yorker, you have a level of P.T.S.D., right, from 9/11,'' Mr Cuomo said. "I remember that morning all too well."

Mr Cuomo said his mind "goes where every New Yorker's mind goes" when he hears news of a plane or helicopter hitting a building.

The Fire Department said it had deployed over 100 emergency workers to the site.

"The fire has been extinguished. There is currently one fatality reported," the city's fire department wrote on Twitter.

Office workers reported that the impact was felt throughout the tower and nearby buildings were evacuated.

The building, known as the AXA Equitable Center, houses BNP Paribas, Citibank and the international law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, to name a few.

A BNP Paribas spokesperson said all staff members were safe following the incident.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the Agusta A109E helicopter crashed about 1:45pm local time.

"FAA air traffic controllers did not handle the flight," she said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash and determine its cause, according to Ms Bergen.

US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation and tweeted thanks to the city's first responders who he said did a "phenomenal job."

"The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all," he wrote.