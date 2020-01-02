Helicopter patrols to take place across CQ

Powerlink Queensland will carry out maintenance inspections in January and February.

HELICOPTER inspections across Central Queensland over the coming months will help Powerlink Queensland maintain the reliability and safety of its electricity network.

Powerlink executive general manager of operations and service delivery Gary Edwards said the inspections were essential to Powerlink’s ongoing maintenance program to ensure the transmission network was reliable and safe.

“Our aim is to be as quick and non-disruptive as we can when completing these patrols,” Mr Edwards said.

“We want to minimise any potential disturbance to local residents near Powerlink’s transmission lines while this essential work is carried out. We appreciate their co-operation and patience.”

Helicopter inspections are an important, efficient and cost-effective way of identifying vegetation encroachments along transmission line easements and checking infrastructure for any maintenance issues.

Inspections will take place early January through to February (weather permitting) in areas including Moranbah, Kilcummin, Coppabella, Nebo, Mackay, Mount Coolon and Kesley Creek where Powerlink’s Queensland network is located.

Mr Edwards said during the aerial inspections, the helicopter pilot would endeavour to maintain the maximum distance practically possible from houses, livestock and crops.

“Local residents may see the helicopter moving relatively quickly and at a low level along our transmission lines, and in some instances, it may need to hover to enable closer inspection of the lines,” he said.

Mr Edwards said Powerlink was aware that low-flying helicopters had the potential to startle livestock and encouraged anyone with questions about the patrols and the planned timing to contact Powerlink for further information.

Further information can be obtained by phoning 1800 635 369 (during business hours) or visit www.powerlink.com.au/helicopter-activities.