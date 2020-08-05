Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Supplied Editorial A woman was winched out of Litchfield National Park after being bitten twice by a snake. Picture: Careflight
Supplied Editorial A woman was winched out of Litchfield National Park after being bitten twice by a snake. Picture: Careflight
News

Helicopter rescues woman bitten twice by a snake

by SARAH MATTHEWS
5th Aug 2020 7:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who was bitten twice by a snake while out bushwalking in Litchfield National Park has made a lucky escape after being rescued by a CareFlight helicopter.

The woman in her 30s was bushwalking with a group about 10.30am yesterday morning when she was bitten twice on the ankle.

Other hikers performed first aid on the woman and made a stretcher out of tree branches before a passing driver was asked to call triple-0 at the park's information centre.

 

A woman was winched out of Litchfield National Park after being bitten twice by a snake. Picture: CareFlight
A woman was winched out of Litchfield National Park after being bitten twice by a snake. Picture: CareFlight

 

The Top End Rescue Helicopter, with a flight doctor and nurse on board, were dispatched and using geo-coordinates provided by the bushwalking party, CareFlight's helicopter crew was able to locate the patient and her group and direct Litchfield National Park Rangers to them.

CareFlight's flight doctor and flight nurse were forced to be winched down to the group and assess the woman's condition, as there was nowhere to land.

The patient was then winched into the helicopter where the crew continued observation of the woman.

She was flown to Royal Darwin Hospital for further treatment.

Originally published as Helicopter rescues woman bitten twice by a snake

More Stories

careflight chopper rescue snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man used drugs for 37 years to ‘help him relax’

        premium_icon Man used drugs for 37 years to ‘help him relax’

        News He has been using for majority of his life.

        Prime cattle sale shows high industry confidence

        premium_icon Prime cattle sale shows high industry confidence

        Rural The most recent CQLX sale attracted buyers from across Queensland.

        ROLLING: No central recording system for serious incidents

        premium_icon ROLLING: No central recording system for serious incidents

        News Rolling coverage: Full witness list for the coal mining board of inquiry

        Wet weather will sweep through but clear by weekend

        premium_icon Wet weather will sweep through but clear by weekend

        Weather Showers between Bowen and Mackay could bring as much as 20-50mm of rain.