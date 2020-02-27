Hells Angels associate faces court on drugs, firearms charges

A HELLS Angels bikie gang associate - who was arrested alongside the gang's sergeant-at-arms in a shed in Palmerston last month - has faced court in Darwin.

Daniel Brown, 26, appeared in Darwin Local Court on Wednesday after a police raid on Hells Angels sergeant-at-arms Phil O'Shea's residence and tattoo shop in Yarrawonga on January 8 uncovered a quantity of meth, a number of weapons and $54,000 in cash hidden behind a booster seat in O'Shea's car.

Brown was present at the raid on O'Shea's home, and was arrested and charged with nine offences including drug possession and supply, unlawful firearm possession and drug driving.

He was later granted bail.

The NT News understands that Brown is a Hells Angels prospect member.

O'Shea - who was arrested at the same time and charged with supplying less than a commercial quantity of meth, possession of prohibited weapons and possession of tainted property - was denied bail last month.

Hells Angels sergeant-at-arms Phillip Pearce O'Shea (Phil O'Shea) was arrested by police on January 8, 2020. Picture: NTPFES

When applying for bail, O'Shea's lawyer Tom Berkley said that the meth and relevant paraphernalia found at Phoenix Custom and Body Art in Yarrawonga - the tattoo shop O'Shea runs with his daughter - belonged to a friend of O'Shea's and that he was just allowing her to keep it there.

However, prosecutor David Morters SC told the court at the time that O'Shea had been the subject of "extensive police investigation" that had uncovered evidence - including telephone intercepts and listening device material - of an interstate meth supply operation.

"He has been the subject of extensive police investigation, as are all members of OMCGs (Outlaw motorcycle gangs) because of their risk to the community," Mr Morters said.

"Mr O'Shea, who continues to be the sergeant-of-arms of the Hell's Angels … will tell you anything because he doesn't believe in the law.

"They [the Hell's Angels] wear that on their vests."

Brown and O'Shea will both return to court on March 11.