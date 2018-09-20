Help police stop ice

CAMPAIGN LAUNCH: Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes, Crime Stoppers Queensland general manager Jonathon Cowley and Emerald Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane, as well as Crime Stoppers volunteers, were pleased to launch the Dob in a Dealer campaign in Emerald this morning.

CAMPAIGN LAUNCH: Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes, Crime Stoppers Queensland general manager Jonathon Cowley and Emerald Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane, as well as Crime Stoppers volunteers, were pleased to launch the Dob in a Dealer campaign in Emerald this morning. Aden Stokes

CRIME Stoppers' Dob in a Dealer campaign officially launched in Emerald this morning.

The national campaign aims to stop the manufacture, supply and dealing of drugs in communities by reporting drug-dealers and drug related activity.

Emerald police officer- in-charge Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane said the campaign, scheduled to run through to February 2019, is concentrating on dealers of ice.

"It's about getting information from members of the community about who is dealing drugs, particularly ice, which is of great concern at the moment,” he said.

"It's an anonymous campaign where you can ring up and provide information about what you know in relation to drug activity in your community.

"We encourage people to be diligent, look at the people in your street, your neighbours. If there is any suspicious activity such as cars coming throughout the night at odd hours, report that information, record registration numbers and call Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 and tell us what you know.”

Sen-Sgt McFarlane said Emerald was no different to any other community when it came to ice.

"We certainly do have ice within our community and recent police operations have detected and charged a number of people in our community with ice,” he said.

"Trafficking ice is a concern to any community. It certainly is affecting us, it affects our crime rates. The people who use ice, deal ice. It also has an effect on our property crime.

"It affects all our communities in terms of health and safety. Ice also has links to organised crime throughout Australia.

"We all know the damaging effect of ice, we've all seen it on television and advertisements and a lot of us even know people who have been affected. It doesn't discriminate, it's a very addictive drug and that is why it is so damaging.”

He said police needed the community's help if they were to make a dint in the ice epidemic.

"It would be lovely to say the police can handle this and I would be very honest in saying we can't - we can't stop this on our own,” Sen-Sgt McFarlane said.

"It's a whole-community problem and it needs a whole-community approach.

"There are people out there who will know information, who are a little bit reluctant to pass it on, but to those people I would say as a community we need your help.”