CREATING THE FUTURE: Have your say on the future of the arts.

CREATING THE FUTURE: Have your say on the future of the arts. Rebekah Yelland

ARE you passionate about the arts, culture and heritage in the Central Highlands?

Join the Central Highlands Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee and help shape the future of the arts.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said committee members had a direct impact on cultural projects in the region.

"As a committee member you'll provide expert advice on issues affecting arts, culture and heritage in our region,”

"You'll identify strategic direction and provide leadership in the development and review of regional arts and culture policy and strategy and be involved in sourcing funding and assessing funding applications.”

Committee members will also be involved in implementing the Creative Cultural Futures Strategy and Heritage Action Plan in partnership with council and community.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to grow and progress arts and culture in the Central Highlands, whether it's integrating art into public places, increasing employment opportunities for artists or identifying opportunities for tourism through projects and events.”

If you're interested in joining the committee, express interest to the council on 1300242686 or via email to enquiries@chrc.qld.gov.au.

Applications close on Friday, October 26.

More information about the Central Highlands Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee is available at centralhighlands.qld.gov.au