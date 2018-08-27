Menu
Jasey Grant with his mother Erryn.
Help stop carnage, begs mum

by Chris Clarke
27th Aug 2018 6:00 AM

WHEN Erryn Grant's son Jase died on May 20, her day had begun like any other.

It was a Sunday afternoon in Ulladulla, NSW, and Erryn and her partner Scott had decided to go the Marlin Hotel to watch the Round 11 NRL clash between the Sharks and the Bulldogs.

That's when she received the call that changed her life forever.

Jase - a 15-year-old musician living on the Gold Coast - was sitting behind the driver of a sedan when it collided with a ute travelling in the opposite direction on Tamborine-Oxenford Rd, in northern Gold Coast.

The ambulance officer on the end of the line hadn't yet told Erryn the details of her son's death when she handed the phone to her partner and ran outside.

"Honestly, I then gave my phone to Scott, grabbed my bag and started running. In my head I was running to Queensland. I had not even been told who or what, but my gut told me that my baby was gone," Erryn said.

As Queensland reflects on the road toll at the start of Road Safety Week, Erryn hopes others will learn from her ordeal.

She has pleaded with Queenslanders to remember how dangerous the simple act of driving can be.

