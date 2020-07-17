Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tex is a blue cattle dog born in November, 2018.
Tex is a blue cattle dog born in November, 2018.
News

Help young Tex find his fur-ever home

Kristen Booth
17th Jul 2020 10:00 AM

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Tex.

Are you lonely, watching TV on the couch at night? Would you like someone to snuggle up with? Then Tex is your man!

Tex is a Cattle Dog x born in November 2018.

He’s not a lazy dog by any means but he will gladly be with you every step of the day.

In return, he is looking for someone kind and patient to continue his training and reassurance that he will be loved.

Tex happily follows alongside a four-wheeler. So an active owner or a lot of space is essential.

He loves playing with his foster fur siblings, but always has an eye on his foster Mum, making sure she’s not too far away.

He enjoys children but would be best suited to older children, as he is still learning about personal space and how to greet people.

Tex comes desexed, heartworm tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations.

Adoption cost is $350.

For more information email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQPR a message via Facebook. You can also follow them on Instagram.

cq pet rescue forever home new pet pet adoptions pet of the week
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man suffers serious leg injury in horse fall

        premium_icon Man suffers serious leg injury in horse fall

        News The man was flown to hospital following the incident on a Central Queensland property.

        Motorbike rider flown to hospital after collision with bull

        premium_icon Motorbike rider flown to hospital after collision with bull

        News The patient sustained multiple injuries when the incident occurred.

        Data shows CQ among the country’s worst drinkers, smokers

        premium_icon Data shows CQ among the country’s worst drinkers, smokers

        Health See where your area ranks amongst the nation’s biggest risk takers.

        Privacy fears: Where your licence details could end up

        premium_icon Privacy fears: Where your licence details could end up

        Technology MP says government not transparent about digital driving licence