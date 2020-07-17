Help young Tex find his fur-ever home

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Tex.

Are you lonely, watching TV on the couch at night? Would you like someone to snuggle up with? Then Tex is your man!

Tex is a Cattle Dog x born in November 2018.

He’s not a lazy dog by any means but he will gladly be with you every step of the day.

In return, he is looking for someone kind and patient to continue his training and reassurance that he will be loved.

Tex happily follows alongside a four-wheeler. So an active owner or a lot of space is essential.

He loves playing with his foster fur siblings, but always has an eye on his foster Mum, making sure she’s not too far away.

He enjoys children but would be best suited to older children, as he is still learning about personal space and how to greet people.

Tex comes desexed, heartworm tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations.

Adoption cost is $350.

For more information email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQPR a message via Facebook. You can also follow them on Instagram.