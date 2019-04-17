Helping connect people in need

STAND UNITED: Josh Clutterbuck beside young Zak Pizzini at last year's Stand United Mental Health Day Out in Blackwater.

STAND UNITED: Josh Clutterbuck beside young Zak Pizzini at last year's Stand United Mental Health Day Out in Blackwater. Contributed

BLACKWATER Civic Centre will play host to an important event supporting mental health in the Central Highlands.

The Stand United Mental Health Day Out aims to support families and young people in the battle with mental health.

Now in its second edition, Blackwater youth development officer and council spokesperson for this event, Josh Clutterbuck, said the focus of this year's event is connecting people to the appropriate support networks for their mental health.

"It's really about just connecting the people in Blackwater and our region to services targeting mental health,” Mr Clutterbuck said.

"Assisting people with any problem, mental or physical.”

Doors open at 4pm with the event program split into two categories like last year.

First up is the family program that runs from 4-7pm which are conversations tailored to support families with their mental stability.

In addition will be the emergency services cook off, live entertainment, free food and drink, and most importantly service stalls.

The service stalls are available all evening and play a pivotal role in connecting people to services that can assist them.

"Creating that connection and human element with those people (health services) and the community is what we are after,” he said.

"And then having the service stalls available to have genuine conversations on what they can offer to help was really the key theme.”

The Stand United Mental Health Day Out also has a specific focus for adolescents and young adults with a heavy metal program and live music to tackle mental health.

Mr Clutterbuck hopes Central Highlands Regional Council can run a similar event to this one across all major towns in region.