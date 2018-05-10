Helping locals fight cancer

IMPORTANT CAUSE: Tickled Pink Baby and Kids Market Day is celebrating 10 years raising funds for young children, women and men in the community who are diagnosed with cancer.

TICKLED Pink Baby and Kids Market Day is back again and celebrating 10 years in Emerald.

The popular annual market day raises funds for young children, women and men in the community who are diagnosed with cancer, to support them on the journey ahead.

"Tickled Pink has played an important role in the community over the years,” Tickled Pink CQ Charity president Laura Clarke said.

"We celebrate life with all the babies and expecting mums who attend and also remember the lives of the young who fought the cancer battle far too early in life.

"The day came about when a very close friend, Susannah Bangay, was diagnosed with cancer at a very young age. She finally lost her battle when she was 30 and left behind two beautiful daughters and a husband.

"The day is a mix of all the things she loved in life, craft, sewing, children, cake, tea, friends and family. We have been honoured over the years to keep these loves alive through this event.

"Its a very affordable day out for the kids, also great chance for mums to meet up for a cuppa and cake and shop up a storm at all the beautiful stalls.”

The markets are held on the corner of Retro and Harris Sts and open at 9am until noon tomorrow.

Among the many stalls on offer, children can wander the petting zoo, have their faces painted, try your luck in the raffles and cent sale, and enjoy a beautiful morning tea inside the hall. The first 300 children attending will receive a special sweet treat to mark this special occasion.

Entry for adults is just $2 and children get in free.

